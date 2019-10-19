CORE Wants You

Do you enjoy nature and working with others? If so, then get involved with CORE and help take care of a beautiful City park and meet a lot of great people.

CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) is seeking people who are interested in helping with orchard activities ranging from pruning, supervising volunteers, press releases, concerts, tours and the Cider Squeeze.

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com OR contact apples@curranappleorchard.com.