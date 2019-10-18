Why Medicare Open Enrollment is a Good Time to Find a New PCP

Submitted by Iora Primary Care.

Choosing your health care coverage is a big decision, and understanding your options is important.

Starting October 15, Medicare will enter its Annual Enrollment Period – but do you know how to select a Medicare plan and primary care provider? For instance, did you know that having a Medicare Advantage plan could cut ER visits by 33%? Now is the time to evaluate whether your insurance plan and primary care provider is right for you.

Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B together are known as Original Medicare. Medicare Part C is most often called Medicare Advantage. These three parts make up the core components of Medicare coverage, but are different from Medigap plans. Navigating the alphabet soup of Medicare can be tough, and plans, benefits, and your health care needs can change each year, so take some time to evaluate your current plan to see if it still works for you.

Selecting the right primary care provider is also one of the most important decisions you can make during AEP. Does your current doctor know you, your family, your hopes and fears and your health goals? AEP is a good time to evaluate if your current primary care provider is working for you. Here are three signs it might be time to make a change and switch providers:

1). You Feel Rushed During Appointments

You should have enough time with your primary care provider to have your concerns addressed and your questions answered. At Iora Primary Care, a doctor’s office dedicated to caring for adults on Medicare, we believe in taking the time to understand you, your health and your care. That’s why we offer longer appointments to meet all of our patients’ needs.

2). You Don’t Know Your Primary Care Provider

It’s important to know and trust your provider so you can be honest about your health. It’s also important for your provider to know you. At Iora Primary Care, our teams get to know you as a person, not just as a patient. We know what’s going on in your life, and what’s important to you to help you live your best life.

3). You Only See Them When You’re Sick

If you want to improve your overall health and wellness, we want to be your partner and your advocate. As a patient at Iora Primary Care, we’ll talk about your health goals and help you develop a plan to achieve them.

At Iora Primary Care, we believe it is possible to look forward to going to the doctor. Iora Primary Care is a new kind of doctor’s office for adults on Medicare where care is built on relationships. “When you walk through the door at Iora Primary Care, it doesn’t feel like a doctor’s office. It is warm and comfortable. Everyone is approachable and friendly,” said David Hargreaves, an Iora Primary Care patient.

