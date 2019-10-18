U.P.’s 67th Avenue Overlay Project

The City of University Place’s 67th Avenue Overlay project is currently underway. The project is part of the City’s Transportation Improvement Plan and is primarily funded through a $400,000 federal grant.

The work includes repaving 67th Avenue West from 37th Street West to 44th Street West as well as upgrading sidewalk ramps to current ADA standards. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

If there are any questions regarding the project, please contact the Engineering Department at 253.460.2526.