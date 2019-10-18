PNW Destinations Choose JayRay for Strategic Communications

Submitted by JayRay Staff.

Small-town charm, restaurants and wellness are on the minds of JayRay staff as they work with two new clients. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ellensburg, and City of Astoria Parks & Recreation in Oregon, chose Tacoma-based JayRay for strategic marketing plans.

“Smart, long-term plans help organizations achieve greater impact by building their programs year by year. This is a way to build awareness and increase participation beyond a one-time, splashy campaign,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president. “The Astoria and Ellensburg teams are focused on lasting connections with their visitors, residents and business community.”

Astoria Parks & Recreation selected JayRay to develop a one-year strategic marketing and communication plan to help the parks department consistently communicate with residents and visitors. Implementation may include updated website design and content, social media planning and communication templates and tools.

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Ellensburg’s destination marketing organization, sought a partner to create a five-year strategic marketing and tourism plan. JayRay began with research that included individual leader interviews and an online visitor survey. JayRay facilitated a two-day retreat where Ellensburg leaders sorted through priorities and activities for the overall strategic tourism marketing plan.

JayRay also recently updated the website for tourism client Olympic Peninsula Tourism Commission. New features include video and an optimized experience for mobile devices.