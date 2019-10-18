Cyclocross event this weekend at Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park

Fort Steilacoom Park is the site of a regional Cyclocross race happening all day Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Called the MFG Cyclocross Race 4, the event is a non-sanctioned race, but it provides competitors the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the park and its amenities ahead of the December USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at the park.

Cyclocross comes to Fort Steilacoom Park on October 20. Photo by Troy Nebeker

The course won’t be the same as what is planned for the December national competition, but it will follow some of the same lines and use some of the same elements, according to Zac Daab, MFG Cyclocross co-founder who was quoted in a Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission release about the upcoming race.

The first heat begins at 9:30 a.m. and racing continues throughout the day with a final podium presentation for the elite female and male competitors occurring around 4 p.m.

Park users should anticipate impacts at the park due to the event and some areas being closed to allow for riders to safely navigate the course. The public is asked to please obey all signage and stay off the course.

Want to watch? Head to the park to get a glimpse of what’s to come this December when the USA Cyclocross National Championships are held at Fort Steilacoom Park. The championships will be held the week of Dec. 9 and are expected to draw up to 10,000 spectators on the day of the championship.

USA Cycling is currently seeking volunteers to help with that effort. Visit its volunteer sign up to learn more.