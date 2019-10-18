CPSD Notice of Special Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Clover Park School District No. 400, Pierce County, Washington (the “District”) will hold a special meeting on October 21, 2019, at 5:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, in Room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, Washington.

The October 21, 2019 special meeting is called for the purpose of considering and acting upon the following items:

Resolution No. 20-031, which provides for the submission to the District’s voters, at a special election to be held on February 11, 2020, of a proposition authorizing the District to impose a four-year Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy; and Discussion items include PDC guidelines, taxable bond refinancing, board self-evaluation, CELT update and defining equity.