Bates: 70+ people celebrate groundbreaking of new allied health center

At a celebration on Friday, Oct. 11, the Walsh Group and Bates Technical College broke ground on a new $43.7 million Center for Allied Health Education in downtown Tacoma.

View from the courtyard, the new building will feature ground-level parking and multiple levels of learning spaces, labs and student gathering areas.

The 64,000-square-foot building will house 11 programs, including: Administrative Medical Assistant, Certified Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Dental Laboratory Technician, Denturist, Hearing Aid Specialist, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Phlebotomy, Practical Nurse, Nursing Assistant Certified and Medical Simulation Operations Specialist. It will also house the college’s community health clinics, which serve as a hands-on learning experience for students, while providing the community with much-needed low-cost health services.

The Walsh Group and Schreiber Starling Whitehead Architects are leading the design-build team; the project is expected to be complete in April 2021.

Learn more about the construction project at BatesTech.edu/ConeZone . Check out photos from the historic event here.

