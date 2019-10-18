2019 Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma Piano Trio Festival

Submitted by Maggie McGuire.

Seventy student soloists will take the stage November 1-3 to perform with professional violin, cello and piano accompanists in a weekend-long festival of piano trio music.

In collaboration with the University of Puget Sound, the Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma sponsors and programs this annual event.

This year’s program features The Puget Sound Piano Trio on Sunday, November 3rd at the 4 pm performance at Schneebeck Concert Hall at UPS: Maria Sampen, violin; Alistair MacRae, cello; Tanya Stambuk, piano will be accompanying student soloists.

Other performances are Friday, November 1, 7 pm and Sunday, November 3, 2 pm at Schneebeck. The Saturday, November 2nd performance will take place at Tacoma Lutheran Home Chapel at 2 pm.

No ticket sales; donations at the door or via our website at www.orstacoma.org. Open to the public. Families heartily welcome!