Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Acting Governor Habib hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in memory of Representative Elijah E. Cummings, of Maryland, who passed from complications concerning long-standing health challenges.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.