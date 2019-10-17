Sounder Trains to run for Saturday Sounders FC Match

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle on Saturday by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas 12:30 p.m. match.

Inbound Sounder trains will depart Lakewood at 9:16 a.m. and from Everett at 9:45 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC matches this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Sounder game trains are not only for sports fans, but can be used by anyone wishing to travel to Seattle on a weekend. For tips and more information, visit www.soundtransit.org/blog/platform/weekend-sounder-trains-not-just-sports-fans.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link Red Line service. CenturyLink field is just a short walk from Stadium o International District/Chinatown stations. The Red Line runs every 10 minutes on Saturday and Sunday and serves 16 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadiums. Visit soundtransit.org/schedule for Link and ST Express bus schedules or visit metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/ for Metro bus schedules.

Sounder riders can avoid the lines for the ticket machines by purchasing a Day Pass. Riders can also purchase one-way tickets and Day Passes with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip:

Riders using an Orca card should remember to tap on and off at Sounder and light rail stations.

Free parking is available at all Sounder stations, as well as Angle Lake and Tukwila International Boulevard Red Line light rail stations.

CenturyLink Stadium does not allow bags larger than 4.5×6.5,” so large purses should be left at home. A 1-gallon plastic freezer bag, 12x6x12” clear plastic bag or no bag at all will help get you through security faster.