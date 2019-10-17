Lakewood files permits to update Harry Todd Park

The City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation Department is proposing extensive improvements to Harry Todd Park which are proposed to take place over the next 5 years.

These improvements include the replacement of a failing bulkhead with a new bulkhead setback 15ft landward; replace 3 of 5 existing floating docks; remove the two northernmost floats; construct a fixed pile fishing pier; construct a ramp to provide access to the swim area for persons with disabilities; construct a ramp from the swim beach into the water to provide swimming access for persons with disabilities; construct a pathway from the parking lot to the shoreline that complies with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act; replenish beach sand in the swimming area; remove and relocate the restroom facility; remove and relocate the playground area. A SEPA Threshold Determination of Nonsignificance was issued for the project on October 8, 2018.

The following applications have been received by the City of Lakewood:

LU-19-00217 Shoreline Conditional Use Permit

LU-19-00218 Shoreline Substantial Development Permit

LU-19-00219 Shoreline Variance

Read the rest of the City’s Notice of Application at the City’s website.