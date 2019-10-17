DuPont’s Nov. 23 Holiday Bazaar Seeking Vendors

This year’s Annual Holiday Bazaar will take place Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9 am – 3 pm at Pioneer Middle School.

Calling all vendors! There is still space available but hurry before it’s booked! Food, crafts, jewelry, art, photos, clothes, we are looking for it all. Spread the word. Vendors have till Friday, November 15th to sign up. Unique crafts and gifts perfect for the holidays will be sold.

“This is a great opportunity to support local artists and shop early. It’s amazing the creativity that comes out of the bazaars and I can’t wait to see what they bring this year” said Recreation & Events Coordinator Amy Walker.

Entrance is $1, all proceeds will benefit City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.

The Holiday Bazaar is sponsored by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.

Pioneer Middle School: 1750 Bobs Hollow Ln, DuPont, WA, 98327

9:00 am – 3:00 pm