Dogs’ day out at Spanaway Park, Oct. 19

Everyone is invited to a tail-waggin’ good time at the Woof Woof Walk from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Spanaway Park, located at 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S. in Spanaway.

This annual event, which benefits Pierce County Parks youth programs, draws animal lovers from all over to share, learn, and play, in honor of our four-legged friends. Attendees and their fur babies are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded at the Canine Costume Contest.

The walk – includes a 1 ½-mile and 3-mile route – is the featured attraction and will be led by the Pierce County K-9 team. Included are complimentary photos, “ruffle” drawings, goodie bags and specialty items from vendor booths.

Registration is $20 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. T-shirts are available for $12 while supplies last.

To learn more, visit www.piercecountywa.org/woofwoofwalk.