Bates: Northwest Now episode focuses on efforts to save iconic Holy Rosary Church

Every big city has its iconic landmarks, in New York, it’s the Statue of Liberty, in San Francisco, it’s the Golden Gate Bridge, and, of course, in Seattle, it’s the Space Needle.

Tacoma is not without its own iconic landmarks–one of which could be going away soon.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we discuss efforts to save Tacoma’s iconic landmark Holy Rosary Church in the wake of the Archdiocese of Seattle’s recent decision to demolish the nearly 100 year old building.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.