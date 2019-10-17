A ‘Wunderbar’ First Oktoberfest in U.P.

A sunny day and warm fall evening was the picture-perfect setting for University Place’s first annual Oktoberfest in the Village Square, adorned with festival lighting, corn stalks and pumpkins atop hay bales. Brimming with families, the event included free face painting, fun activities for the children and pumpkins for a donation from Whole Foods.

Oompah music filled the air, performed by the fittingly-dressed and lively Lyle Schaefer German Band. The Itty Bitty Schnitty food truck peddled their German fare with favorites like schnitzel, poutine or giant pretzels. And, with their tasty food, they did not disappoint this hungry crowd. With a portion of the proceeds going to support the Curtis Booster Football Club, Engine House No. 9’s beer garden was overflowing with appreciative patrons. It’s not too late to take your picture with the iconic Oktoberfest Face-in-Hole picture board, on display in the Civic Building Atrium though the month of December.

Thank you to the many businesses who offered Oktoberfest specials in celebration of the event: Trek Bikes, Pensee Nails & Spa, SportsClips, Pure Barre, European Wax Center, Bliss Ice Cream, Anthem Coffee and Urban Float.

Mark your calendars now for next year’s Oktoberfest event, tentatively scheduled for Friday, October 9th. And if you missed this year’s event, check out all the fun in the recap video.