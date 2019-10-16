Water line work moves to MLK Jr. Way

In Hilltop, crews continue to work on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and will move from the 6th Avenue to 7th Street area to the area between S. 11th Street to 9th Street later this week (as soon as Oct. 16). Crews continue to do stormwater work at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 16th St. as well as install foundations for Link power poles on MLK Jr. Way.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions this week:

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Ave to 7th Street — lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 9th Street – lane restrictions and street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 12th Street to S. 15th Street – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 15th to 17th Street – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

Division Avenue from J Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way — lane closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours.