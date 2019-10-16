Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Announces 2019 Spotlight on Business Awards Nominees

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually recognizes local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices at the Spotlight on Business Awards. Through both marketing and the Chamber’s social media channels, the Chamber will be elevating the recipients’ exposure to the Tacoma-Pierce County business community and providing a widespread and sustained recognition digitally.
The Chamber will be recognizing the following categories with nominees to each category:
Small Business (1-25 employees)
Recognizing entrepreneurs and groups who are willing to make an imprint on the Tacoma-Pierce County business community.
- 9Round 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness
- Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma
- Frankly Cinematics
- Harts Services
- Ledger Square Law, P.S.
- Northwest College of Art & Design
- Shine on Signs Graphics
- Theory Real Estate
- VSG Marketing
Medium Business (26-50 employees)
Helping promote and encourage local economic expansion and quality life in Tacoma-Pierce County.
- Holiday Inn Hotel Tacoma
- New Cold Tacoma
- Premier Media Group
- SEA Black Car by Shuttle Express
- Swenson Healthcare
- True Linkswear
Large Business (51+ employees)
Supporting small and medium business to expand and maintain a healthy economic future for our region.
- Bethel School District
- Courtyard Marriott Tacoma Downtown
- Falck Northwest
- Heritage Distilling Co.
- Planet Fitness
- Sound Physicians
- Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community
- Tool Gauge
Non-Profit Organization
Dedicating their time to making a difference to our local community through their mission statement.
- Amara
- Arivva Center for Arts & Technology
- Buffalo Soldiers Museum
- CHI Franciscan
- Norden Lodge 2-002 Sons of Norway
- Nourish Pierce County
- Puget Sound Honor Flight
- St. Vincent de Paul Tacoma, Pierce County
- Tacoma Arts Live
- The Salvation Army Tacoma
Minority-Owned Business
Ensuring that Tacoma-Pierce County remains a diverse and vibrant experience for all of those who live, work, and visit.
- Ace Autobody
- Christine Jones Insurance Group, LLC
- Jade & Co
Veteran-Owned Business
Celebrating veteran service members that continue to invest locally by choosing to plant and grow their business in Tacoma-Pierce County.
- B.Well Fitness
- Geico Local Office – Rick Stevens
- N2 Publishing
- South Sound Productions
- WinSource Group
Business Supporter of the Military
Recognizing companies that choose to support and invest in our military.
- America’s Credit Union
- Homes for Heroes – Emerald Real Estate Group
