Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Announces 2019 Spotlight on Business Awards Nominees

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually recognizes local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices at the Spotlight on Business Awards. Through both marketing and the Chamber’s social media channels, the Chamber will be elevating the recipients’ exposure to the Tacoma-Pierce County business community and providing a widespread and sustained recognition digitally.

The Chamber will be recognizing the following categories with nominees to each category:

Small Business (1-25 employees)

Recognizing entrepreneurs and groups who are willing to make an imprint on the Tacoma-Pierce County business community.

9Round 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness

Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma

Frankly Cinematics

Harts Services

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

Northwest College of Art & Design

Shine on Signs Graphics

Theory Real Estate

VSG Marketing

Medium Business (26-50 employees)

Helping promote and encourage local economic expansion and quality life in Tacoma-Pierce County.

Holiday Inn Hotel Tacoma

New Cold Tacoma

Premier Media Group

SEA Black Car by Shuttle Express

Swenson Healthcare

True Linkswear

Large Business (51+ employees)

Supporting small and medium business to expand and maintain a healthy economic future for our region.

Bethel School District

Courtyard Marriott Tacoma Downtown

Falck Northwest

Heritage Distilling Co.

Planet Fitness

Sound Physicians

Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community

Tool Gauge

Non-Profit Organization

Dedicating their time to making a difference to our local community through their mission statement.

Amara

Arivva Center for Arts & Technology

Buffalo Soldiers Museum

CHI Franciscan

Norden Lodge 2-002 Sons of Norway

Nourish Pierce County

Puget Sound Honor Flight

St. Vincent de Paul Tacoma, Pierce County

Tacoma Arts Live

The Salvation Army Tacoma

Minority-Owned Business

Ensuring that Tacoma-Pierce County remains a diverse and vibrant experience for all of those who live, work, and visit.

Ace Autobody

Christine Jones Insurance Group, LLC

Jade & Co

Veteran-Owned Business

Celebrating veteran service members that continue to invest locally by choosing to plant and grow their business in Tacoma-Pierce County.

B.Well Fitness

Geico Local Office – Rick Stevens

N2 Publishing

South Sound Productions

WinSource Group

Business Supporter of the Military

Recognizing companies that choose to support and invest in our military.

America’s Credit Union

Homes for Heroes – Emerald Real Estate Group

Follow the Chamber’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for Spotlight on Business Awards recipient announcement and visit the website for more information.