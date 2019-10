Is your new digital camera still a mystery? Do you wonder what other kinds of equipment would help you get stellar shots? Don’t know what a ‘raw’ image is and why on earth you’d want one?

Sign up for Intro to Digital Photograph!

Includes 4 classes plus a field trip.

October 30, November 6, 13, & 20

Wednesdays, 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Field Trip

Saturday, November 2

Class costs $140, includes book

Registration:

dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/photographyfall2019