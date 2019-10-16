“As if Art Matters: Modern and Post-Modern Art Reviews” is TCC’s November Book Club Book

Organized by Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson, TCC’s Art History Book Club meets once a month to discuss a book inspired by art. Normally they discuss a novel; past choices have included “The Forest Lover” by Susan Vreeland, “The Lacuna” by Barbara Kingsolver, and dozens of others.

For their November 2019 selection the Book Club ventures into the realm of non-fiction to discuss art criticism, specifically, Alec Clayton’s writings about art and artists famous and not-so-famous, including decades’ worth of Tacoma-area art exhibits. Clayton will be there to join in the discussion, and everyone is welcome to attend.

After moving to the Northwest in 1988, artist and writer Alec Clayton built a career as an arts and theater critic for The Weekly Volcano, The News Tribune and The Olympian. Currently, Clayton reviews art exhibits for his personal blog and Oly Arts.

The Art History Book Club will meet at Noon on Nov. 6 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College (Building 4).