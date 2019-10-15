Superior Court therapeutic court program marks 25 years

Pierce County Superior Court is proudly celebrating the 25th anniversary of Felony Drug Court on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Courtroom 100 of the County-County Building, 930 Tacoma. Ave. S. in Tacoma.

The program will begin with presentations from 2019 Drug Court Judge Elizabeth Martin, County Executive Bruce Dammeier, County Council Member Connie Ladenburg, Judge Edmund Murphy and West Huddleston former Executive Director of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. The celebration will feature public recognition and thanks to the many judges, attorneys and treatment professionals whose work has made a difference over the past 25 years. A highlight will be testimonials from several Drug Court graduates and participants, sharing their stories of recovery and transformation. A small ensemble from the Greater Works gospel choir who competed in ‘America’s Got Talent’ will perform to close out the ceremonies. Immediately following the presentation will be a reception in jury administration room 123.

Felony Drug Court was spearheaded in 1994 by Judges Gary Steiner and Kelley Arnold to provide treatment to individuals with substance use disorders and mental health issues as an alternative to incarceration. Since its inception, nearly 2000 people have graduated from the program.

The overwhelming success of Felony Drug Court has spawned several other therapeutic courts in Pierce County, to include what is now known as Family Recovery Court in 2000, Felony Mental Health Court in 2015, and Assisted Outpatient Behavioral Health Treatment Court in 2018. Please join us as we celebrate our therapeutic programs which have restored hope to so many individuals and families in our community.