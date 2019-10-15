Rotary At Work

Submitted by Alan Billingsley.

Another great community project by our local Rotary Clubs and Pierce College students. Last Saturday a group of Rotarians and students from Pierce College got together to help restore the public access to our South Sound Wildlife area.

Located on Phillips Road, this 100 acre area is open to the public for hiking, wildlife viewing, dog walking, and other outdoor activities. Over the past 20 years the property had fallen in to disrepair due to lack of funding by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Group Photo

Adopted by Rotary, the area is being restored to a public recreation and education facility where people can come and learn about the unique prairie we live in here in Lakewood.

Future projects will include a wood rail fence along Phillips road, picnic tables, benches and interpretative signage for the area.

Our Wildlife area is open during daylight hours. If you haven’t taken a walk through this unique area lately, I encourage you to com take a look. The South Sound Wildlife area is truly one of the gems of Lakewood.