Playground dedication scheduled for Oct 26, 2019

Submitted by Sylvia Allen.

The excitement is growing by the day! The new playground at Kiwanis Park has been built, many truckloads of the wood chips were spread, and the fence is due to come down as soon as the final safety inspections have been completed.

In the meantime, the neighborhood children are anxiously waiting to try out the shiny new and exciting play equipment.

Luckily the wait is almost over. The new playground, which was donated to the children of Lakewood by the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, will be official dedicated on Oct 26 at 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome to share in the celebration. A light hot dog lunch will be served following the ceremony.