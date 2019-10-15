A 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Lakewood market she owns during a robbery Monday night. Police are searching for the suspect.

Read more: Lakewood store owner fatally stabbed during robbery | Tacoma News Tribune

From the Lakewood Police Department

On October 14, at approximately 10:04 PM, Lakewood Police responded to a report of a person not breathing at the McChord Mart located at 5105 Solberg Drive Southwest. Officers arrived and located an unresponsive female bleeding from multiple wounds. The female was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. The victim was identified as the store owner, In Choe, a 59 year old female.

Video surveillance revealed the victim was stabbed several times during a robbery. The suspect appears to be a black male in his 20’s or 30’s wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a dark hat under the hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt has a distinct “Disobey” brand logo on the back that someone may recognize. There is no information on a suspect vehicle and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot in a northbound direction on Bridgeport Way SW.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding this crime, please call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers, the Lakewood Police website and phoned in on the Lakewood Police tipline.

Crimestoppers

www.tpcrimestoppers.com

Lakewood Police Website

Web Tips Form

Lakewood Police Tip Line

253-830-5064