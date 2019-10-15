Globally Respected Writer, Preacher, Activist Coming to Tacoma

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

Jim Wallis, a leading ecumenical Christian voice, is coming to the University of Puget Sound to speak on themes from his new book, Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus. His presentation begins at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Kilworth Chapel on the UPS campus (3410 N. 18th St) in Tacoma. There is no cost to attend.

Following his presentation, Wallis will be available for questions and to autograph copies of his new book.

Wallis is a public theologian, author of 12 books, and founder and president of the nonprofit Sojourners. He served on President Obama’s White House Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships and has taught faith and public life courses at Harvard and Georgetown universities.

In what is perhaps his most important book, the New York Times best-selling author discusses the way of Jesus, offering a path forward in the midst of the political and spiritual crises we face in this nation. Wallis notes that following the teaching of Jesus can embolden and empower us to “be not afraid,” to act with courage and hope, inspiring Christians and non-Christians alike in the labor of love and justice.

Wallis points to eight questions central to Jesus’ teaching: the neighbor question, the image question, the truth question, the power question, the fear question, the Caesar question, the peacemaker question, and the discipleship question. By asking ourselves these questions, we can measure whether we are thinking and acting in Jesus’ name.