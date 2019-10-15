Cyclocross Event Gives Preview of National Course

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

MFG Cyclocross Race 4 on October 20 at Fort Steilacoom Park will give riders a sense of what they’ll encounter at the national championships taking place there December 10-15.

Cyclocross comes to Fort Steilacoom Park on October 20. Photo by Troy Nebeker

“Athletes don’t often get to experience their championship course two months early. This is a great opportunity for riders to preview the terrain and some elements that will be used for the Cyclocross National Championships in December,” said Dean Burke, president and CEO, Travel Tacoma + Pierce County and Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

MFG Cyclocross Race 4, also called Natz Practice III, is a non-sanctioned race and is presented by Rapha Seattle.

“Natz Practice III is the third test event run at Fort Steilacoom Park in the last year,” said Zac Daab, MFG Cyclocross co-founder. “The course on October 20th won’t be the exact course as nationals, though it will use many of the same elements and lines.”

MFG Cyclocross Race 4 races feature seven start times, 30 categories and podium prizes provided by Rapha Seattle for all 30 categories. Rapha Seattle will have a full pop-up store operating at the event.

MFG Cyclocross is presented by Full Speed Ahead. Other race day presenting sponsors include Planet Box, MIIR, Nuun Hydration, Rapha Seattle, Northwest In Motion and Sub Pop, as well as series sponsors The Cycling House, Brouwers Café and Full Speed Ahead Neutral Support.

The remaining 2019 MFG Cyclocross schedule includes:

Oct. 20: Natz Practice III, presented by Rapha Seattle

Nov. 3: North 40 CX, presented by Northwest In Motion

Nov. 17: Woodland Park GP, presented by Sub Pop

For more events in the South Sound, visit: TacomaSports.org/events