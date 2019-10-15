CPSD Board of Director Candidates at October 17 Lakewood United Meeting

October 17, 2019 “Clover Park School District Board of Directors Candidates Forum” District 1: Anthony Veliz; District 2: Kimi Irene Ginn and Carole K. Jacobs; District 5: Paul Wagemann and Taniesha Lyons. (Steve – MC)

Format:

3-minute opening remarks to answer the question “What unique experience do you bring as a candidate?”

1-minute reply to questions from the audience

(Also, a 1-minute rebuttal may be allowed if appropriate and if time permits.)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

October 24, 2019 “Lakewold Gardens Update” – Susan Warner, Executive Director, Lakewold Gardens (Kris – MC)

October 31, 2019 “Legislative Update by Washington State Representative Mari Leavitt (District 28-Position 1) and Washington State Representative Christine Kilduff” (District 28-Position 2) (Laurel/Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 18, 2019 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.