Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 15 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 1, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112325- #112331 in the amount of $252,019.91
- Approval of Claims Checks #112332 – #112392 in the amount of $511978.02
- Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2950)
- MOU with Teamsters Local #117 – Ferry Lane Jurisdiction (AB 2951)
- Surplus Property – Police Vehicle (AB 2952)
- Building Code Fees – Net Metering and Building Permit/Solar Panels (AB 2953)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Action Items
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance # 1607)
- 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinance #1608 & #1609)
- New Items
- 2020 Electric Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2945) (Ordinance #1610 )
- 2020 Water Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2946) (Ordinance #1611)
- 2020 Sewer Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2947) (Ordinance #1612)
- 2020 Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2948) (Ordinance #1613
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
