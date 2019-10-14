The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 15 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 1, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #112325- #112331 in the amount of $252,019.91
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #112332 – #112392 in the amount of $511978.02
    4. Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2950)
    5. MOU with Teamsters Local #117 – Ferry Lane Jurisdiction (AB 2951)
    6. Surplus Property – Police Vehicle (AB 2952)
    7. Building Code Fees – Net Metering and Building Permit/Solar Panels (AB 2953)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance # 1607)
    2. 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinance #1608 & #1609)
  6. Action Items
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2944) (Ordinance # 1607)
    2. 2020 General and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2943) (Ordinance #1608 & #1609)
  7. New Items
    1. 2020 Electric Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2945) (Ordinance #1610 )
    2. 2020 Water Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2946) (Ordinance #1611)
    3. 2020 Sewer Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2947) (Ordinance #1612)
    4. 2020 Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustment (AB 2948) (Ordinance #1613
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

