Safe Streets Community Conference Equips Neighborhood Leaders

On October 19, community members from across Tacoma and Pierce County will gather at the Pierce County Skills Center at 16117 Canyon Road East for a day of skills training, workshops, and lectures to equip community leaders. The conference will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The conference will include three breakout sessions, a resource fair, a community showcase, and an awards ceremony. Breakfast and lunch will be catered by students from the culinary arts program at the Pierce County Skills Center, chefs-in-training who are preparing for careers in the food service or hospitality industry.

The goals of the conference are to:

Gather volunteers and neighbors from Tacoma and Pierce County.

Build skills, knowledge, and connections to improve our neighborhoods.

Discuss and share ideas about issues affecting our community.

The conference, which is in its fifth year through the Tacoma-based nonprofit, has been a big draw for leaders of Safe Streets neighborhood groups from across the county in years past.

Julia Mulliganiel, Safe Streets Development Associate, says they’re looking forward to another successful year.

“If you’re planning a project or initiative to improve your neighborhood, or just want to find out how to be more involved in your community, we have so many resources to share,” she says.

One workshop informs leaders about local grants that are available to community members through Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, the City of Tacoma, and United Way of Pierce County. Attendees will learn some quick tips for grant writing and have an opportunity to ask questions of representatives from each organization.

They will also offer a repeat of last year’s most popular workshop, which outlines concrete ways for grassroots leaders to invite and motivate others to engage in community action projects.

Safe Streets is highlighting a special session led by the Tacoma Needle Exchange. Up to 25 participants will receive nasal Naloxone (Narcan) training, a Dave Purchase Project initiative that provides practical, life-saving skills in the event of an opioid overdose.

New this year is the community showcase, an opportunity for community members to present a project, program, or accomplishment from the past year. Conference attendees will tour the showcase – a gathering of tabletop displays – to learn about neighborhood projects and to vote on their favorite displays. Guest judges will also participate.

Conference speakers include:

Kristin Ely, Management Analyst II (City of Tacoma – Neighborhood & Community Services)

Kelvin Ceasar, Community Impact Manager (United Way)

Brenna Doyle, Program Director (Washington Trafficking Prevention)

Dr. John Gaines, Community Relations Manager (Tacoma Public Utilities)

Gerrit Nyland, Director of Client Information Systems (Catholic Community Services of Western Washington)

Marja Stowell, Safety Lieutenant and Public Education Program Manager (Tacoma Fire Department)

Gregory Tanbara, Health Promotion Coordinator (Tacoma Pierce County Health Department – Environmental Health Division)

Cody Jewell, Project Coordinator (Pierce County Juvenile Court)

Paul LaKosky, PhD., Executive Director (Dave Purchase Project

Visit the conference registration page to sign up.