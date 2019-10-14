Submitted by Doug Kotrba.

The South Sound Ronald Reagan Club welcomes you to enjoy a Dinner-Meeting with keynote guest 28th Legislative District Senator Steve O’Ban on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm at Paradise Bowl Entertainment Center: 12505 Pacific Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98444. Tickets for this event are $25 and includes a Dinner Buffet

Steve O’Ban is an outstanding Senator for the 28th District and absolutely deserves to be re-elected in 2020.

South Sound Ronald Reagan Club Dinner meeting with Sen. Steve O’Ban

“It is one of the great privileges of my life to have the opportunity to represent the 28th Legislative District, where I was raised by a single mom. It is also where my wife, Laurie, and I raised our two sons,” said O’Ban. “Serving the people of this district is how I hope to give back to the community we love so much. Please remember I work for you. My door is always open to your ideas and comments.”

If you are keeping up with the news out of the Senate, you know that Senator O’Ban has been fighting for all of us across the State of Washington!

Please RSVP and pay for this event at our web site: www.ronaldreaganclub.com. You can also pay at the door, but please RSVP.

Questions? Please email Doug Kotrba.