Resource expo connects residents with local long-term care options

Knowing your options is always a good idea but knowing them before a crisis is even more important. Making the Link 2019 is Pierce County’s annual showcase of care providers and services for older adults and individuals with disabilities. The event features over 70 exhibitors specializing in assisted and skilled nursing facilities, in-home care, elder law, health care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, caregiving, emergency assistance, social services, transportation providers, funeral services and much more.

Making the Link 2019 will be held on Wednesday Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MetroParks STAR Center, located at 3873 S. 66th St. in Tacoma. Attendees may drop in any time. The event is intended primarily for health care professionals, social workers, case managers, discharge planners and volunteers who work with seniors and individuals with disabilities in Pierce County. However, everyone is welcome to attend this free event, including caregivers, family members and interested community members.

Participants will learn about independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the area, receive copies of the Senior Media Service’s popular “Where To Turn” resource guide and collect valuable information. No RSVP is required, but individuals who register will receive a free lunch compliments of Retirement Connection.

“Pierce County is home to a wide variety of health care options throughout the continuum of life,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Many resources are specifically intended to help people age in place. When a person’s needs become more complex, there are many resources to access. Making the Link 2019 provides a wonderful opportunity to become educated in a very supportive atmosphere.”

Making the Link 2019 is sponsored by the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County in collaboration with Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. For more information about this event, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.