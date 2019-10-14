Hear from Lakewood City Council, CPSD Board Candidates at Oct. 15 Forum

Local elections are important. Plan to attend free, public forums to hear the candidates discuss the issues before you vote in November.

On Tuesday, October 15, candidates for Lakewood City Council positions 6 & 7, and Clover Park School District positions 2 & 5 will do the same at the Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 6:30-8:30 pm, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

These forums are sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, a volunteer non-profit organization that encourages informed and active citizen participation in government. The LWV is nonpartisan, never supporting or opposing any party or candidate. Co-sponsors are the University of Washington/Tacoma Division of Politics and Public Affairs, and the Tacoma/Pierce County Affordable Housing Consortium.