CPSD Staff Spotlight: Esther Rabago

In college, Esther worked in community development in Detroit, Mich. A Spanish major, she requested to work with a Spanish-speaking community. Those experiences inspired her to move to Mexico, which is where she started her teaching career 13 years ago.

She worked at an English immersion school in Mexico for five years. She spoke English with her students every day in order to help them learn the language. Now, she finds herself on the other side of the language barrier. She speaks exclusively Spanish with her third through fifth graders and helps all of Idlewild’s students explore the Spanish language and culture.

“When I learned Spanish, it was hard and didn’t feel particularly interactive,” Esther said. “I try to teach my students in a way that is meaningful. I try to help them acquire the language rather than simply learn it through memorization.”