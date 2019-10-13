Lakewood’s Title 18A Code getting an update

The City of Lakewood is revamping its Title 18A Land Use & Development Code and making related amendments to Title 3, Title 12 and Title 17 as well in order to make the code more readable, logical, and user friendly. There will be some substantive updates, but most of the changes will be to reorganize the text and make it easier to use.

The Lakewood Planning Commission has kept open the public comment period on the proposed 18A update until October 16. The Commission is anticipated to take action on October 16 and recommend a package for the City Council to review and adopt.

Materials for the October 16 meeting are available here and all Planning Commission materials here.