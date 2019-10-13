Develop an appetite to advocate against hunger with Pierce County Conversations

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Food, and especially a lack of it, affects the whole community. Explore food deserts and the issue of hunger during this fall’s Pierce County Conversations from the Pierce County Library System.

“Statistics show one in seven people in Pierce County don’t have enough to eat,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Not having enough to eat harms a child’s health and interferes with their learning. As a community we need to understand how to help. The more we know about barriers to food, the more likely we are to find solutions to help our entire community thrive.”

Events include:

Food Deserts and Scarcity Panel

Learn about inequity of access to healthy food in Pierce County and related issues from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the University of Washington Tacoma. Small group discussions follow the presentation.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Sticky Subject: The History and Culture of Sugar Presented by Humanities Washington

Hear from anthropologist and sweets expert Julia Harrison how sugar went from being a rare, exotic ingredient, to a dietary staple, leaving its sticky fingerprints all over the globe. From slavery and mass migration to environmental changes and nutrition, the consequences of sugar’s rise are global?and not always sweet.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Friday, Nov. 8, 4 p.m., DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Food Justice Strategy Conversation

Join in a conversation with community members, grassroots organizers and advocates around the intersections of food justice, including Hilltop Urban Gardens, Springbrook Connections and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Just and Healthy Food Systems.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2:30-4 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Books for children and families as well as teens and adults are available to help continue the conversation about where food comes from, food waste and more.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors Pierce County Conversations.

Learn more about the Ethics of Eating, access a booklist and find community resources at conversations.pcls.us.