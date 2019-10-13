CPSD Promising Futures: Luke Henry

Luke was recently named Student of the Month for being a proactive student and earned Beachwood’s Brain Award. He moved to Washington from New Mexico in second grade when his dad was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

His favorite subject is math because he enjoys the challenge of learning new concepts and new ways of doing things. His favorite part of school, outside the classroom, is when he can play four square at lunch and recess. He said he is good at the game and practices to get even better.

“He is extremely dedicated to everything he does. He gives 100 percent effort and does it with a smile on his face,” said Beachwood teacher Britni Proudman. “He’s someone I can always trust to do the right thing even when no one is watching.”