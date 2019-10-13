Brought To Be Euthanized, We Saved Emily And Can Save More

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Weighing no more than a few pounds and resembling a quivering hairball, Emily was brought to the shelter to be euthanized by her owner for an old injury. But the vet staff at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County saw beyond her nineteen missing teeth, matted fur masking a terrible skin infection and rotten smell.

Emily: Before and After

Immediately taken with her sweet personality, the team at the Society knew euthanasia was not the right choice for Emily. Once examined, the eight-year-old Shih Tzu terrier began receiving top-quality care. Daily treatment of the infection on her neck slowly helped it heal, and after shaving the matted hair off, Emily looked like a new dog!

But, her journey wasn’t over yet. Throughout Emily’s treatment at the Society, she was fostered by one of the shelter’s volunteers and brought in for multiple medical procedures and treatments. When it was all said and done, Emily had eight additional teeth extracted, including an infected snaggle tooth.

Thankfully, Emily has since found her forever home. But every day, the homeless, abused, and abandoned pets of Pierce County are brought to the shelter. Often in desperate need of care, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County helps nearly 10,000 pets each year with the greatest expense being veterinary treatment.

Fur Ball

You can help the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County continue saving pets like Emily by attending the shelter’s first annual Fur Ball. Taking place on Friday, October 25 at the Tacoma Yacht Club, the shelter hopes to celebrate over 130 years of great work, while also raising funds to do it all again in 2020!

You can purchase tickets by visiting: www.thehumanesociety.org/events/furball.

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank some of Fur Ball 2019’s top sponsors: Larson Automotive Group, Mud Bay, Positive Approach, BNY Mellon, and Keep It Cinematic.