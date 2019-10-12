Steilacoom Town Admininstrator Oct. 11 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – November 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – November 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Planning Commission to Accept Input on Short-Term Rental Regulations:

The Town of Steilacoom’s regulations on short-term rentals, such as for Bed and Breakfast Inns, were written before the rise of Airbnb, VRBO and other internet-based rental applications. The Planning Commission will begin taking public input on possible new regulations for these types of rentals at their November meeting.

After gathering information from the public, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council on new regulations. You may provide input in person at the Commission meeting, or by submitting comments in writing to Town Planner Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, or by email at doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Commission will meet November 18 in Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, at 6:30 PM.

Community Center Front Desk Volunteer Needed!

Do you like the Community Center? Do you like volunteering? Do you like learning new things? Do you have time from 1 p.m.—5 p.m. on Thursdays? If the answer to all these questions is “Yes!” then please contact Kristal Gibelyou at 253-581-1076 to discuss the possibility of volunteering at the Community Center’s Front Desk.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew recovered from the Apple Squeeze; swept streets and cleared sidewalks; inspected new construction; vactored catch basins throughout Town; attended the Norberg Estates preconstruction meeting; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor poured sidewalks; adjusted castings; and installed street lights. We recommend individuals use alternate routes or be prepared for extended delays.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed primary cable and terminated it at a transformer to serve four new lots in the 700 block of Roe Street; pulled primary wire along First Street; assisted the Water crew repair a leak on Blaine Street; attended a preconstruction meeting for Norberg Estates; worked with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard install the new street lights; continued work on the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted sewers; repaired a water service in the 700 block of Blaine Street; restored the area around a sewer service repair in the 100 block of Union Avenue; participated in the Norberg Estates preconstruction meeting; installed a water service for the Saltar’s Point Estates HOA; inspected a new sewer service connection in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court; and performed other water and sewer systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on mowing and grounds maintenance at the parks; recovering from the Apple Squeeze; cleaned up leaves throughout the parks; and performed other routine maintenance.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?