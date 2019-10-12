Let’s Go on a Learning Adventure

Take the family on Our Community Adventure, a fun, new tool that combines learning with elements of a community scavenger hunt. Our Community Adventure features a game board and activities to help families with young children connect with each other and their community while learning and earning prizes.

From reading together to visiting a community garden to donating to a food bank, the activities included in the Our Community Adventure game board are a combination of traditional learning, play, and community connections. Adventure participants earn a reusable cotton book bag to fill with library books or other stuff!

Our Community Adventure is part of the many learning tools the Pierce County Library offers, such as Baby Books to Go bags, Story Time, Play to Learn sessions and a vast selection of children’s books and movies.

Puyallup Public Library and Tacoma Public Library are collaborating with Pierce County Library to provide this learning opportunity. Thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring Our Community Adventure.

Learn more at www.piercecountylibrary.org.