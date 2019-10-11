Wreaths Across America needs your help

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Each year, Wreaths Across America tries to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in the country. American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 Family in DuPont not only participates in this worthy goal, we are actively seeking your help to make it happen. This is a beautiful time of year to honor our Fallen Heroes, it is an excellent way for YOU to personally show you care. It isn’t expensive. It isn’t time consuming. It isn’t political. If you love America and her heroes, please:

REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those who Serve. . . TEACH our children the value of Freedom.

Just follow this link in order to participate: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/27155/overview/?relatedId=20762

On Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM, American Legion Dupont Post 53 Family (WA0069P) will be helping Camp Lewis (Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Ft Lewis, WA) Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans by laying Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. As a bonus, if we are able to honor each Veteran at Camp Lewis, we will donate additional wreaths to our state’s National Cemetery, Tahoma.

Please help us honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, and of course, inviting your family and friends to join you.

One more added bonus: $5 of each $15 wreath donation is returned to American Legion DuPont Post 53 Family to support the American Legion National Emergency Relief Fund, Auxiliary Emergency Fund, Boys & Girls State, Youth Programs, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation. Nowhere else can your donation benefit so many people while honoring our nation’s heroes.