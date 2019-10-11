Steilacoom Boulevard Construction Starts Oct. 14

Starting October 14, the Town of Steilacoom’s contractor (ACI Inc.) will be grinding Steilacoom Boulevard from Farwest Drive to Hewitt Drive on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for potential paving (weather permitting) on Wednesday-Friday.

The Lakewood Police Department is scheduled to provide additional police assisted traffic control for peak traffic at select times (7:00-8:30 a.m. and 1:00-2:30 p.m.) during this operation at the intersection of Farwest Drive and Steilacoom Boulevard.

Extended delays are anticipated and we recommend all drivers, bikers, and walkers use alternate routes.

Variable message boards will remind drivers of this potential delay and this schedule is dependent upon the weather.