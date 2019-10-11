Pierce Transit Board to Review 2020 Proposed Budget

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to review and discuss the proposed 2020 Budget and to hold a public hearing to take citizens’ comments on the proposed Budget. No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting. The Regular Board meeting will follow this meeting and is scheduled to be held at 4:00 p.m.