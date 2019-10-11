Pierce College publishes Year Three Mid-Cycle Accreditation Report

Pierce College’s Year Three Mid-Cycle Accreditation Report is available for viewing. Accreditation of an institution of higher education by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities indicates that it meets or exceeds criteria for the assessment of institutional quality evaluated through a peer review process.

An accredited college or university is one that has available the necessary resources to achieve its stated purposes through appropriate educational programs, is substantially doing so, and gives reasonable evidence that it will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Institutional integrity is also addressed through accreditation.

Please read the full report to view our Year Three Mid-Cycle Report findings.

