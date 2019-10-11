Northbound I-5 lane reduction from Thorne Lane to Gravelly Lake Drive starts Sunday

LAKEWOOD – If the weather cooperates, as early as the morning of Sunday, Oct. 13, travelers who use the Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will notice a temporary change in how they merge on to the interstate.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are widening I-5 between Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive. In order to tie into the existing shoulder of northbound I-5, the existing right lane that runs between the two interchanges will soon close and become a temporary work zone.

To move into this work zone, crews will implement the following overnight ramp closures on Saturday, Oct. 12:

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once in place, drivers using the Thorne Lane on-ramp will merge into mainline traffic sooner than they are used to. It also means that northbound I-5 between Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive will temporarily be reduced to three lanes instead of four. The northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will remain open during daytime hours.

Crews have a series of overnight ramp closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 14.

Monday, Oct. 14

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

41st Division Drive onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Southbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 18

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones, stay alert and give construction crews room to work.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.