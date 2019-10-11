Charles Wright Academy Welcomes New Head of School Susan Rice

Submitted by Charles Wright Academy.

Tacoma, WA – The Charles Wright Academy (CWA) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Susan Rice as the new Head of School at Charles Wright Academy, effective July 1, 2020. Ms. Rice will be the eighth Head of School since its founding in 1957. Ms. Rice will succeed Mr. Matt Culberson, whose service to CWA will conclude June 30, 2020.

Photo courtesy of Cordova Photography

“I am inspired by Charles Wright Academy’s long-standing tradition of excellence,” Ms. Rice said. “It is my privilege to embrace the ongoing work of diversity and inclusion, provide meaningful learning opportunities and a fulsome education for all students in our care.”

Ms. Rice joins CWA from the Palm Valley School, where she served as Head of School and expanded the early childhood program, strengthened academic offerings, and shifted the culture of learning toward an experiential and project-based approach.

“Susan is a proven leader and supports the mission, values and culture of our school,” Board Chair Nancy Schauer said, “Her professionalism, warmth, and enthusiasm were felt by all constituencies at CWA.”

Susan’s selection is the result of a national search that began last June when the Board of Trustees launched a recruitment effort for the strongest and best matched candidate.

“The selection of the Head of School is one of the greatest responsibilities of the Board of Trustees,” Search Committee Chair Mark Hood said. “We have deep gratitude to all members of the CWA community for their invaluable and thoughtful feedback.”

From a pool of 29 individuals, three finalists and their spouses were invited to meet with students, faculty, staff members, parents, administrators, and alumni.

“It was such a gift to engage with articulate and passionate members of the community who shared their diverse perspectives, ideologies, experiences, and personal stories during my time on campus.” Ms. Rice said.

Mr. Culberson and the rest of the CWA administration will work closely with Susan in the months ahead to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

“I am thrilled to begin building, expanding and deepening my relationships,” Ms. Rice said. “I look forward to learning more about everyone in within the school and in the larger community, individually and collectively, as we work to further our shared mission.”