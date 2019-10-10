Tacoma Link/Orange Line to run extended hours for Jonas Brothers concert at Tacoma Dome

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Tacoma Dome for the Jonas Brothers concert on Saturday, October 12.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The last Tacoma Link/Orange Line northbound train will depart Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last southbound Orange Line train will leave Theater District Station at 12:00 midnight.

There will be no Sounder service for the concert.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedules.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link/Orange Line, Link Red Line, Sounder South, Sounder North and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/subscribe-to-alerts.