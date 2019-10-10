NY Guest Artist Richard Philion Back at DTNW by Popular Demand

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Back by Popular Demand! Richard Philion, Guest Artist from New York, NY, is currently in residence at Dance Theatre Northwest and will be teaching as a Master Teacher in regularly scheduled ballet, jazz, and musical theatre jazz classes beginning Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Richard Philion Guest Artist at Dance Theatre Northwest

Mr. Philion will also be rehearsing in preparation for guest appearances in upcoming performances of Dance Theatre Northwest’s “Nutcracker” slated for Saturday, December 14th at 2:30 & 7:00 PM and Sunday December 15th at 4:00 PM at the Mount Tahoma Auditorium.

Richard Philion Guest Artist ~ Photo by Philandra Eargle

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Philion trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He had the opportunity to perform with the National Ballet of Canada numerous times including the world premiere of John Alleyne’s Tristan and Isolde and was one of the first male dancers to achieve his advanced certification in the Cecchetti method of ballet in Western Canada.

Other career highlights have included productions of: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Promises, Promises, Singin’ in the Rain, Sweet Charity, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, Royal Caribbean Productions, Albany Berkshire Ballet, Sarah Berges Contemporary Dance, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Galan Entertainment’s Tango Buenos Aires and the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.

Richard Philion with DTNW’s Blue Color Guard ~ Photo by Phil Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest studios are located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466. Visit www.DTNW.org for more information or call 253-778-6534. Classes at Dance Theatre Northwest are ongoing year round. Dance Theatre Northwest offers students age 4 through teen and adult of all ages a variety of ongoing classes, training and performance opportunities. Programs range from creative movement to instruction in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, musical theatre, jazz, tap, dance exercise, stretch, Yin and Vinyasa Yoga for those of varying abilities and interest levels. Fees for group classes range from $7-16 per classroom hour. Enrollments are currently being accepted as are drop-in students with advanced registration. To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest at (253) 778-6534. Visit their website at www.DTNW.org or email dancetnw@gmail.com.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization. Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.