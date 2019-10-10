NAMI Pierce County brings mental health awareness to the community

Submitted by NAMI Pierce County (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

NAMI Pierce County (National Alliance on Mental Illness) invites the community to a mental health event and bake sale in recognition of World Mental Health week on Oct 12.

Attendees will be given free painted rocks with inspirational sayings to keep or place around Pierce County to help bring mental health awareness and break the stigma of mental illness. Mental health groups will share their resources and speak on suicide prevention, this year’s World theme, and the community is also invited to speak and share a poem, story or personal experience.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 am to 3 pm at Lundstrom Plaza, 10209 Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. Free coffee and cookies