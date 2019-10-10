Learn what’s on the horizon for Social Security in 2020

Since 1935, Social Security has been the cornerstone of retirement plans for most Americans. The program continues to evolve, responding to the challenges of each generation. For individuals preparing to start their Social Security benefits, current and future changes may impact their retirement plans. A few simple tips and knowledge in advance may save thousands of dollars.

“Social Security Retirement 2020” is a fast-paced presentation for those currently receiving benefits or who are anticipating their benefits in the year ahead. This free informational workshop will be presented from 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Brookdale Allenmore Independent Living, located at 2010 S. Union Ave. in Tacoma. Refreshments will be provided.

Attendees will learn strategies to maximize benefits including when to begin receiving them and the advantages of making claims based on spousal work history. Participants will also learn how to negotiate the rules about working, either full or part time, while receiving benefits. One of the best ways to understand benefits is by opening and using your mySocial Security Online Account. Before attending the class please open an account, printout, and bring your Social Security Statement. If you need assistance setting up your account, Kirk Larson will be available to help after the presentation.

The presentation will be given by Kirk Larson, Western Washington Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration. He has worked with the agency for over 25 years in both technical and supervisory roles. Kirk has presented Social Security information throughout the west coast and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows to discuss Social Security issues.

“Nine out of ten Americans 65 and older receive Social Security benefits,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Most estimates say 21% of married couples and 44% of single seniors rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income. Regardless of current income, shifting to Social Security – in whole or in part – is an important step. Planning how to make the most of the Social Security benefit is crucial.”

“Social Security 2020” is hosted by Brookdale Allenmore and sponsored by the Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resource Center and Social Security Administration. The presentation is free, and no RSVP is required. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.