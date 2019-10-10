Lakewood History Museum Open For Business

The Lakewood History Museum is proud to announce it has moved from its cramped quarters on the opposite side of the Colonial Center into its vast new space incorporating the lobby of the Lakewood Theater and the entire Terrace Restaurant. Look for the big “6114” on what was once the Terrace’s canopy—just to your left facing the theater—that now marks the entrance to the museum.

We’re officially open for business. However, as well know, history is always a work in progress. And it is no different for us. Keep checking back as we get settled in our new space. Things are always changing. We thank you for supporting us through this amazing journey!

Where: The Lakewood Terrace & Lakewood Theatre (AKA: the NEW Lakewood History Museum) on Motor Avenue

When: Wednesday-Saturday 12-4 PM