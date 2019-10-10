The Suburban Times

JBLM training Oct. 11-27

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery, mortars and demolitions from 6 a.m., Oct. 11 to 11:59 p.m., Oct. 27. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs at this link.

